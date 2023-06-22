Anti-LGBTQ bill: It’s the prerogative of Parliament to pass legislation; no court can manipulate us —Sam George

22.06.2023 LISTEN

Sam George, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram has stated the court has no power to stop Parliament from passing any law.

According to the outspoken advocate of the anti-gay Bill, the judiciary cannot overstep its bounds by seeking to control the legislative process in relation to the passage of the Bill.

Speaking on JoyNews on the AM Show, the Ningo-Prampram MP slammed the court for entertaining two recent cases brought before it against the passage of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

“I’m wondering why the courts are going ahead to even entertain any case at this point in time because the courts must bear in mind that no court can issue a judgment or give directive to the President that you can’t discuss this matter in Cabinet,” Sam George said.

He emphasized that while the courts play a role in upholding due process and maintaining the law, they cannot presume to have the authority to obstruct Parliament's processes to pass laws.

“It is the prerogative of Parliament to pass legislation, and so no court should think that they have the power to tell Parliament that you can pass this bill or you cannot pass this.

“You can pass a judgment, saying that Parliament did not go through all the processes and nullify the law. But you can’t tell Parliament that you cannot sit and pass a law,” Sam George added.

The anti-gay Bill commonly known as Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill has been a subject of debate in Ghana, sparking discussions both domestically and internationally.

The bill seeks to criminalize activities related to homosexuality and prescribes punishment for offenders.

While a section of society has supported the passage of Bill in line with Ghana's cultural and religious beliefs, it has also come under fire from activists for human rights who claim that it violates the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ persons.