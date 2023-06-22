Prof. Lumumba heaps praises on Mahama; describes him as democratic leader

Former President John Dramani Mahama has received plaudits from renowned Kenyan academic Prof. Patrick Lumumba.

The outspoken Pan-African Professor in a video that has been circulating on social media referred to the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a democratic leader.

In the video, he bemoaned how most African politicians are desperate to amass wealth when they secure political power.

“Most African politicians, I am very reluctant to use the words leaders when I make reference to most African politicians. They occupy positions of leadership but they are not leaders. Most of them. First of all the intention with which they enter into leadership is the problem. They seek office because they love power and privilege and the opportunity that it provides to them. They want to become wealthy and the easiest and shortest avenue to wealth in Africa today is public office,” Prof. Lumumba said.

Despite his strong words, Professor Lumumba also admits that there are a few African leaders who do not cling to their positions of authority for too long.

He named ex-Ghana President John Dramani Mahama as one of such leaders.

“With a minimum effort, you become a multi-millionaire. They go there in order to be worshipped and they go there not to do the right thing and once they are in office they do so many wrong things that it becomes dangerous for them to leave office. So their continuous occupation in office is to ensure they enjoy immunity that comes with office but when you are a good leader who does the right thing, you do not fear to leave the office because nothing has changed. I have seen a number of sprinkling leaders who have left office and are doing great things the likes of John Mahama of Ghana, Ali Hazan in Tanzania, Joaqim Chisan of Mozambique," Prof. Lumumba noted.