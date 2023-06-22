ModernGhana logo
WAEC Distinction Awards: Alex Opoku Manu receives biggest honour

Alex Opoku Manu has received the biggest honour at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Distinction Awards.

Manu, who was a student at the Saint James Seminary SHS in Sunyani, was named the Overall Best Candidate in the Ghana WASSCE 2022 and the Overall Best in the entire region.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post by WAEC on Thursday, June 22.

Manu's achievement was celebrated at the WAEC Distinction Awards, which took place at the Sarkyi Asare-Menako Hall in Accra.

The event was chaired by the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah.

The WAEC Distinction Awards is an annual event that recognizes outstanding performance by candidates in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The event is aimed at promoting academic excellence and motivating students to strive for greater academic achievements.

