CCTV Footage: Four armed robbers attack bullion van at Ablekuma, kills escort police officer

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A Police officer has been killed by armed robbers at Ablekuma during a bullion van attack.

The bullion van attack occurred today, Thursday, June 22, at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra.

CCTV Footage that has been uploaded on social media shows how the entire horrific incident happened.

The footage shows four armed robbers on a motorbike attacking the bullion van at a filling station.

One attacks the Police officer from behind and shoots him while attempting to alight from the van.

As confirmed by the Ghana Police Service, the Police officer escorting the bullion van died.

“The Police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra, and shot the Police escort who has unfortunately passed on.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general,” part of a Police statement has said.

Meanwhile, the Police have vowed to do everything to get the armed robbers arrested.

“We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice,” the Police statement added.

