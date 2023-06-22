ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.06.2023 Headlines

Police on a manhunt for robbers after killing officer during bullion van attack

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Police on a manhunt for robbers after killing officer during bullion van attack
22.06.2023 LISTEN

A gang of armed robbers have attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region.

In a statement from the Ghana Police Service, it has revealed that the escort officer for the van has been shot dead.

The Police are now on a manhunt for the gang of armed robbers that committed the act.

“The Police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra, and shot the Police escort who has unfortunately passed on,” parts of the Police statement on Facebook said on Thursday, June 22.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has given the assurance that it will hunt until the armed robbers are arrested and made to face prosecution for their crime.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general.

“We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice,” the Police said in its release.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

3 hours ago

I am not Yvonne Nelson' book is a selective revealing account, there're questions— Sam George ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson' book is a selective revealing account, there're questio...

3 hours ago

NDC Vice Chairman for Ledzokuku remanded NDC Vice Chairman for Ledzokuku remanded

3 hours ago

Police on a manhunt for robbers after killing officer during bullion van attack Police on a manhunt for robbers after killing officer during bullion van attack

3 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Licensure Exams: You must be brilliant if you want to be a teacher – Prof. Gyamp...

3 hours ago

Brother searching for body of his junior brother also drown in Owabi River at Atafoa Brother searching for body of his junior brother also drown in Owabi River at At...

3 hours ago

Judiciary must purge itself of perceived corruption – CenPOA Judiciary must purge itself of perceived corruption – CenPOA

3 hours ago

Agya Koo Agya Koo storms Assin North, campaigns for NPP candidate

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: NDC is buying votes – Ahiagbah Assin North by-election: NDC is buying votes – Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

Assin North: NPPs vote-buying strategy will fail – NDC Assin North: NPP’s vote-buying strategy will fail – NDC

4 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Bawumia will win by a landslide; he may even do better than Akufo-Addo —Kwamena Duncun NPP Primaries: Bawumia will win by a landslide; he may even do better than Akufo...

More News...
body-container-line