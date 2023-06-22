Police on a manhunt for robbers after killing officer during bullion van attack

22.06.2023 LISTEN

A gang of armed robbers have attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region.

In a statement from the Ghana Police Service, it has revealed that the escort officer for the van has been shot dead.

The Police are now on a manhunt for the gang of armed robbers that committed the act.

“The Police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra, and shot the Police escort who has unfortunately passed on,” parts of the Police statement on Facebook said on Thursday, June 22.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has given the assurance that it will hunt until the armed robbers are arrested and made to face prosecution for their crime.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general.

“We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice,” the Police said in its release.