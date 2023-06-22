ModernGhana logo
Licensure Exams: You must be brilliant if you want to be a teacher – Prof. Gyampo 

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has reacted to the mass failure of teachers in the recently held Licensure Exams.

Out of the 7,728 candidates who sat for the 2023 teacher licensure examination resit, only 1277 passed while 6,481 failed to meet the pass mark.

The appalling results which translate to over 80% failure have since its release raised concern over the quality of teachers in public schools.

Sharing his view on the matter, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has outlined what he believes is required for one to become a teacher.

According to him, anyone that desires to be in the profession must not only have the calling but should be brilliant as well.

In a post on Facebook, he partly blamed Training Colleges for the pressing issue which has been described as a national threat.

Prof. Gyampo proposes that Training Colleges should move away from serving as avenues for job assurance and do the hard work of training teachers to be teachers.

“To be a teacher, you must have the calling and you must be brilliant. Training Colleges must also move away from serving as avenues for job assurance and do the hard work of training teachers to be teachers, else…Licensure Exam Failure,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

