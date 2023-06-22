‘I am not Yvonne Nelson' book is a selective revealing account, there're questions’— Sam George

22.06.2023 LISTEN

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has commended actress Yvonne Nelson on the release of her memoire.

According to the parliamentarian, there are question marks to some vivid narrations which warrant the expected mixed reactions on social media.

“I think Yvonne Nelson’s book is a very bold attempt of telling it all but however, following the commentary that’s coming out it appears that it’s not really a telling all but a selective telling it all. There are questions of some of the narrations that have been made, we have seen a lot of pushback on social media, people disputing some of the things that she is saying and people adding to it.

“I still hold the view that certain things ought to remain private, your matter how blatant you want to be or how bold you want to be, that’s why there is a word called privacy,” Sam George said.

Although the Ningo-Prampram MP believes there is nothing wrong with publishing a book about one's personal life, he adds that some information should stay private.

“Absolutely, I think people should write books, I am writing a book, people must write books to tell their story but you must be emotionally intelligent but you have to measure what you put out there and what not to put out there. Imagine me chronicling what transpired between me and my wife always, so what intent and purpose does that serve? Putting out sudden details of the fight or putting out sudden details of the incident that will hurt other people outside of you, you begin to question certain things,” he shared.

In her recently released book, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson opened up about various significant events in her life.

Notable among the revealing details include a past relationship with renowned rapper Sarkodie.

Chapter 8 of the book sheds light on the past relationship which resulted in her aborting a baby in 2010 after the award-winning rapper impregnated her.