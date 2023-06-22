U/E/R: CKT-UTAS organises Science Café

The Clement Kudindiwo Tedem University of Technology and Applied Science (C. K. T. -UTAS) has organized Science Café, the first of its kind at Navrongo in the Kassena Nankana Municipality (KNM) of the Upper East Region, under the theme; “The Relevance of Science and Technology Research, the Role of C. K. T. -UTAS”.

Science cafés are normally informal discussions that seek to galvanize ideas from various stakeholders to aid research in obtaining results that will be directly beneficial to a particular area, issue or community rather than academia alone.

CKT UTAS was set up mainly, to research science, mathematics, and technology, and applied them to solve problems that bother on the well-being of society.

In an interview at Navrongo on the role of C. K. T. – UTAS, the Vice Chancellor of C. K. T. - UTAS Professor Eric Magnus Wilmot indicated that the mandate of the University is to do research in the sciences, technology, and mathematics.

He said even when they venture into education, they have to concentrate in science and mathematics education to support the generation and dissemination of knowledge and the creation of a better society within the KNM, the Upper East Region and for that matter, the country at large.

V. C. Wilmot stated that despite Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been there for decades and doing for the country and beyond, the establishment of C. K. T. –UTAS cannot be underestimated in the northern sector of the country, and has to champion its mandate of research into developing its operational area.

The Dean of the School of Mathematical Sciences, Professor Kwara Nantoma, the first and the youngest pure mathematician in Ghana, stated that the study of mathematics is central to every facet of human endeavour and cannot be overlooked.

He said contrary to most students' perception that the study of mathematics is difficult which perhaps has to do with the fundamentals and the teaching of the subject.

Prof Nantomah stated that the problem has to do with the structure of the mathematics curricula. He said if the interest as a country towards studying mathematics is just tilted towards passing exams and being awarded then studying the principles of mathematics will be a waste of time to most maths teachers and students after all, per the curricular credit given to those who just pass maths and not those who know and study maths.

Teachers, on the other hand, he added, are interested in solving past questions for them to pass instead of studying to solve any mathematics question.

The maths Professor indicated that, indeed there is no shortcut to studying maths though the human brain has the capacity to perform just as the calculator but unfortunately students nowadays don’t use their brains.