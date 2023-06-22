ModernGhana logo
ASA Savings and Loans plant reaches Mampong Technical College of Education

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
ASAS Savings and Loans Limited on Wednesday, June 21, continued its efforts to plant 2,000 trees in the country by the end of 2023 however, it has exceeded its target by 600 trees.

In a tree planting exercise held at Mampong Technical College of Education in the Ashanti Region, the Savings and Loans company succeeded in planting over 150 trees.

Seedlings of trees planted include Casia, Coconut, Casia, Orange, Guava, Oframo tree, and Monalisa tree.

During the exercise, Mrs. Doris Boakye-Ansah, Principal of the School, Mr. Osborn Addai who is the Head of the Agric department, and students joined the officials from ASA Savings and Loans to plant the trees.

Delighted that Mampong Technical College of Education was selected for the exercise, the Principal thanked ASA Savings and Loans Ltd and commended the company for contributing to protecting the environment by planting trees.

She emphasised the importance of tree planting to human life indicating that when the last tree dies the last man dies.

The school assured ASA Savings and Loans Ltd that it will do everything within its means to ensure the survival of the seedling by watering them regularly.

On his part, the Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans at Mampong, Mr. Alexander Opoku Ayitey explained that his outfit is planting trees as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

He said the focus is to protect the environment in areas where the company operates.

Mr. Alexander Opoku Ayitey said the gesture will go a long way to vegetate and prolong the existence of mankind and all living organisms on Earth.

Mr. George Yeboah, a Forestry Commission representative was present throughout the tree-planting exercise at Mampong Technical College of Education to provide supervision.

