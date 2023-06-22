ModernGhana logo
22.06.2023

Choose a venue, pick your own moderator, open books; I’m ready to debate you any day – Isaac Adongo dares Bawumia

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Isaac Adongo has stressed that he is ready to debate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the economy and digitalisation.

According to him, the Vice President should pick a venue, select a moderator, and come along with his books whenever he is ready for a debate.

In his view, Dr. Bawumia has been peddling lies to Ghanaians for far too long and needs to be put in his rightful place once and for all.

“Now the economy has whipped you for you to move to Yahoo and are saying you’re doing digitalisation. He should tell us his track record in building infrastructure for digitalisation. Just one. You people should tell him that the days we didn’t know him and gave him the benefit of the doubt are long gone.

“Anytime he is ready, wake up from sleep. He can choose his own venue, he can choose his own moderator and in fact, he can come with his books for reference. Just wake me up and say Bawumia says he wants to debate his vision and knowledge about the economy and digitalisation and I will meet him,” Isaac Adongo said during a media engagement on Wednesday, June 21.

Just like many Members of Parliament on the Minority side, Isaac Adongo believes that the Vice President has contributed to the economic challenges facing the country.

He insists that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready for the Vice President should he be presented by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its flagbearer for the 2024 General Election.

