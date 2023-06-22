22.06.2023 LISTEN

TV3’s broadcast journalist, Cookie Tee, known in real life as Shirley Emma Tibilla has expressed her concerns regarding key government policies, particularly in the Agriculture sector.

When asked about which government social intervention policy endears her heart, she mentioned the free Senior High School policy; the One District, One Dam and the Planting for Food and Jobs.

In a discussion on the 'New Day' morning show, Cookie Tee noted that despite the challenges faced by the implementation of the Free SHS as pointed out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) she still supports the policy.

She said, “I would’ve said free SHS but of course, we know the challenges that we’re facing with the policy and we know what the IMF has said, that it's been poorly targeted.

“Despite all that’s going on, I really would love for it to continue because education is key and that’s the future. Because what’s a country without a proper, good quality education?”

Commenting on the One District, One Factory initiative, she suggested a more extensive implementation, suggesting that each district should have as many factories as possible.

“One district, one factory is good but I wish it was one district, with as many factories as possible,” she said.

Cookie Tee commended the Planting for Food and Jobs program as a laudable initiative, expressing her interest to focus and grow the agriculture sector if she had political power.

“Planting for food and jobs really is a very laudable initiative if you ask me, because if I become President one day, I will love to take care of agriculture,” she said.

However, she raised concerns about the persistence of hunger despite efforts to increase food production and emphasized the need for improved access to essential foodstuff throughout the year.

“But I don’t see why we are planting for food and we’re still hungry.

“We still get foodstuff rotting on the market, the villages, in our stores and everywhere and we don’t have storage facilities. So yes, it may be providing jobs for the people in those areas or communities where the food is planted but why are we still hungry?

“Why are our shelves still empty? Why must I have access to avocado only when it’s in season? She quizzed.

She added, “Why are tomatoes cheaper when it’s in season but once it’s out of season it is exorbitantly expensive. I don’t see why it should be like that.”