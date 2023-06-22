Economy has whipped Bawumia into becoming a ‘Yahoo boy’ focusing on digitalisation - Isaac Adongo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has opined that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has no track record as far as building infrastructure in the digitalisation sector is concerned.

In his view, the Vice President has only been forced to affiliate with digitalisation because the bad economy has whipped him into becoming ‘yahoo boy’.

According to Isaac Adongo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has nothing to offer except to make false statements to deceive the Ghanaian people.

“Now the economy has whipped you for you to move to Yahoo and are saying you’re doing digitalisation. He should tell us his track record in building infrastructure for digitalisation. Just one. You people should tell him that the days we didn’t know him and gave him the benefit of the doubt are long gone.

“Anytime he is ready, wake up from sleep. He can choose his own venue, he can choose his own moderator and in fact, he can come with his books for reference. Just wake me up and say Bawumia says he wants to debate his vision and knowledge about the economy and digitalisation and I will meet. We would respond to him for every unguarded and lying statement he makes,” Isaac Adongo said during a media engagement on Wednesday, June 21.

The Bolgatanga Central MP believes that if Dr. Bawumia is elected flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the NDC will beat him with its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 General Election.

Dr. Bawumia is one of 11 aspirants seeking to become the NPP flagbearer.

While the Vice President is regarded as a favourite to become the leader of the party, he faces strong competition from Alan Kyerematen and Ken Agyapong.