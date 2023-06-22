ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.06.2023 Social News

Judiciary must purge itself of perceived corruption – CenPOA

Judiciary must purge itself of perceived corruption – CenPOA
22.06.2023 LISTEN

The Executive Director of Center for Public Opinion and Awareness (CenPOA) has asked the judiciary to purge itself from perceived corruption.

According to Michael Donyina Mensah, the judiciary is responsible for ensuring that this perception does not become a reality.

He stated that in order to do so, it must refrain from acts that could fuel such perceptions.

Using the James Gyakye Quayson court case as an example, he stated that it is beneficial for the court to ensure expeditious trials because it will aid in adjudicating matters quickly so that parties involved will have closure.

However, the recent decision by the court to hear the Gyakye Quayson case daily raises questions and could make people speculate.

He wondered why, out of several cases requiring expedited trials, the one involving Gyakye Quayson was singled out.

”We were taken aback by the court’s decision to hear the case on a daily basis. It was unusual for the court to reach such a conclusion. Aside from the presidential petition in 2020, which had a strict rule requiring an expeditious trial, there is no strict rule requiring cases to be heard on a daily basis. However, based on how the Attorney General is handling the case, it appears Gyakye Quayson will be found guilty, preventing him from running in the election.”

.He said, ”From our point of view, we believe the motive of the daily sitting was for them to conclude the case before the election. That means you have an agenda to interfere with the by-election. If the matter is independent and has no bearing on the by-election, then it would not be a problem for the by-election runs its natural course”.

In an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, he stated, ”The judiciary is perceived as corrupt. It is now their responsibility to rid themselves of the perception. When there is a political issue and they are unable to adjudicate the matter fairly, the two major political parties (NDC and NPP) may decide one day that they will no longer use the court to settle electoral disputes but will take to the streets.”

Michael Donyina Mensah emphasised the need for the judiciary to take these views in good faith and not allow the perception to affect the discharge of its duties of dispensing justice fairly.

One of the dangers he identified is that "we have politicised everything, and both parties have attempted to exploit this, but the judiciary must be spared the political gymnastics."

He also advised political parties to refrain from attacking and scandalising the court and allow it to carry out its duties free of influence or interference.

”If you go to court and are dissatisfied with the ruling or decision of the court, you have the option of filing an appeal. So I advise politicians to counsel themselves, refrain from scandalising the court, and use appropriate means to address their issues,” he stated.

-Rainbowradioonline.com

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

I am not Yvonne Nelson' book is a selective revealing account, there're questions— Sam George ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson' book is a selective revealing account, there're questio...

59 minutes ago

NDC Vice Chairman for Ledzokuku remanded NDC Vice Chairman for Ledzokuku remanded

1 hour ago

Police on a manhunt for robbers after killing officer during bullion van attack Police on a manhunt for robbers after killing officer during bullion van attack

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Licensure Exams: You must be brilliant if you want to be a teacher – Prof. Gyamp...

1 hour ago

Brother searching for body of his junior brother also drown in Owabi River at Atafoa Brother searching for body of his junior brother also drown in Owabi River at At...

1 hour ago

Judiciary must purge itself of perceived corruption – CenPOA Judiciary must purge itself of perceived corruption – CenPOA

1 hour ago

Agya Koo Agya Koo storms Assin North, campaigns for NPP candidate

1 hour ago

Assin North by-election: NDC is buying votes – Ahiagbah Assin North by-election: NDC is buying votes – Ahiagbah

1 hour ago

Assin North: NPPs vote-buying strategy will fail – NDC Assin North: NPP’s vote-buying strategy will fail – NDC

2 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Bawumia will win by a landslide; he may even do better than Akufo-Addo —Kwamena Duncun NPP Primaries: Bawumia will win by a landslide; he may even do better than Akufo...

More News...
body-container-line