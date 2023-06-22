TV3's broadcaster Adwoa Noella has expressed her opinion on the state of social interventions in Ghana, indicating that the country would be a better place if the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and other initiatives were implemented properly.

During a discussion on the ‘New Day’ morning show on TV3 on Thursday, June 22, 2023, the broadcast journalist emphasized the impacts of social interventions but expressed concern about the poor manner and way they are implemented.

“So I believe that every single social intervention definitely has a good objective to it. It’s just quite unfortunate that the implementation hasn’t been good,” she said.

She stressed that if all the planned initiatives, including free SHS, had been effectively implemented throughout the years, Ghana would be a much better place for everyone.

She said, “...because come to think of it, if everything was working…if we have free SHS working, even from time immemorial…we had the university education working. We even had free uniforms at one point because some people couldn’t afford them.

“So it’s all these things that previous or successive governments and even the current government plan to do are properly implemented and everything is working, I think this place will be a better place for every single person.”

Noella also highlighted the current economic challenges faced by Ghanaians.

She said, there have been rising prices of basic commodities in recent times making life very difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian.

“For the economic downturn, even the young ones like myself go through it every single time. Even bar soap prices have skyrocketed. Very, very basic things are so expensive now.

“Even those of us who are still making some money are still having issues…so think about those who are not making any money in the first place,” she added.

According to Adwoa Noella, the proper implementation of social interventions, including the successful implementation of free SHS, would not only alleviate the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians but also contribute to making Ghana an attractive and prosperous destination for all.