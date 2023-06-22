Akatsi Community Youth Group joins calls for arrest of Mandela Zanu killers

22.06.2023 LISTEN

Akatsi Community Youth Group (ACOYOG), a pressure group in the heart of the municipality, has called for the arrest and prosecution of the killers of Mr Mandela Zanu, a man shot dead by unidentified gunmen near Holy Childhood Academy in Akatsi.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, June 20, when the young entrepreneur, a native of Akuave in Akatsi South was on his way home.

In a statement signed by the president of ACOYOG, Mr. Francis Dotsey Bedzo, described the incident as one too many, and a threat to the peace of the municipality.

The group described as commendable the roles the traditional leadership is playing but reiterated that "If the political leadership failed us, our chiefs should not fail us in this discourse."

Read full statement below:

Press Release!!!!!

For Immediate Release!!!

21st June 2023.

ACOYOG CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE ARREST AND PROSECUTION OF THE KILLERS OF MR MANDELA ZANU

We the members of the above group have learnt with trepidation and heartache upon the insensitive killing of one Mr Mandela Zanu, a mobile money vendor on Tuesday, 20th June 2023 at Akatsi.

In fact our blood run cold for waking up to another murder case in our dear Municipality. We think that enough is enough . It is a high time we charge the police command to rise up and discharge their responsibilities as demanded of them by law. It is their duty to protect us and nothing but just that.

In time past, there was so many murder cases unattended to or unresolved but we are charging the police not to treat this case as those previous ones. At this point, there is a cause for worry and such miscreants must be smoked out and dealt with by law very very fast.

Again, ACOYOG acknowledges the role of the traditional leadership as stated in the Constitution of Ghana. If the political leadership failed us, our chiefs should not fail us in this discourse. We want to see their benefit fully in combating crime in our society.

It is just too many and worrying. We hope and pray for action. We are ready to support the police and any other state agency in bringing sanity to our homeland.

Long Live Akatsi South!!

Long Live ACOYOG!!!

Signed

F.D Bedzo

Executive Director

(0207154485)