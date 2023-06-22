Pull a break on your TOR-Torrentco deal – John Jinapor to government

John Jinapor, Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament has called on the government to halt the proposed partnership the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is entering with Torentco Asset Management (TAM).

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews' PM Express show, Abu Jinapor urged the government to consult stakeholders and make the process competitive to ensure the best strategic partner for TOR.

Mr. Jinapor also called for greater transparency in the process, stating that the government should consult industry players, Members of Parliament, civil society groups such as IMANI and ACEP, and other stakeholders to ensure a fair and equitable deal for all parties involved.

"I think the government should take it easy, pull back, engage further, let us all come to a good consensus and a road map. If you want to do some competitive bidding process, let’s go through the competitive bidding process and set some benchmarks for whichever company is interested in handling TOR," he said.

He continued, “TOR has some very good assets, their balance of equipment is very good. They have very good tanks, what you need is some level of efficiency, some level of accountability and some capital injection. And I’m sure that once we’re able to deal with some of these challenges the refinery will be back on its feet and will work efficiently and serve Ghana very well.”

Government's proposed partnership with TAM has been the subject of controversy since it was first revealed by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

According to the contract details, TAM would lease TOR for six years and pay an annual rent of $1 million to the Ghanaian government.

However, there are concerns among Ghanaians about the transparency and fairness of the deal, with some questioning the government's decision to choose TAM through a sole sourcing arrangement.

Just like the lawmaker, calls for a competitive bidding process and greater consultation with stakeholders has been heightened by many as a step towards ensuring greater transparency and fairness in the process.

TOR is a state-owned oil refinery that has been struggling financially in recent years.

The proposed partnership with TAM is seen by government as a way to inject capital into the refinery and improve its efficiency.