ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

[PHOTOS] 5.8km School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Road Project 70% completed – Road Ministry

Social News Aerial view of the School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Road Project
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Aerial view of the School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Road Project

Construction on the 5.8km School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Road Project in the Greater Accra Region is 70% complete, according to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The project is being undertaken by Oswal Investment Limited, which is expected to be completed on December 2023.

In a post from the Ministry, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah recently inspected the project and expressed his satisfaction with the progress of work.

The construction of the School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Road Project is aimed at easing traffic congestion along the corridor, particularly during peak hours.

The project will also provide a smoother and safer road network for motorists and pedestrians alike.

The School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Road Project is part of the government's broader efforts to improve Ghana's road network and infrastructure.

It is expected to boost economic development in the area by facilitating the movement of goods and services.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Charles Bissueleft and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng Charles Bissue surrenders after week of 'temple run' from Special Prosecutor

1 hour ago

Cassiel Ato Forsonleft, Atubiga and James Gyakye Quayson Withdraw your Assin North candidate, beg NPP to free him and Ato Forson – Stephe...

1 hour ago

John Jinaporleft and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pull a break on your TOR-Torrentco deal – John Jinapor to government

1 hour ago

6-year-old boy drowns while playing in flood water at Tafo-Ahenbronum 6-year-old boy drowns while playing in flood water at Tafo-Ahenbronum

1 hour ago

Video: Nonsense! NPP cannot jail James Gyakye Quayson — Mahama Video: Nonsense! NPP cannot jail James Gyakye Quayson — Mahama

1 hour ago

I Am Happy Everyone Is Reading My Book - Yvonne Nelson Speaks For The First Time I Am Happy Everyone Is Reading My Book - Yvonne Nelson Speaks For The First Time

2 hours ago

Mahama to speak on corruption in Nigeria Mahama to speak on corruption in Nigeria

2 hours ago

Pensioner Bondholders Forum to resume picketing today Pensioner Bondholders Forum to resume picketing today

2 hours ago

Kwesi Nyantakyi to be discharged if witness is not called to testify — Judge warns Kwesi Nyantakyi to be discharged if witness is not called to testify — Judge war...

2 hours ago

Torentco was formed in January 2023; It lacks capacity to run TOR – ACEP reveals Torentco was formed in January 2023; It lacks capacity to run TOR – ACEP reveals

Latest: News
body-container-line