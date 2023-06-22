[PHOTOS] 5.8km School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Road Project 70% completed – Road Ministry

Construction on the 5.8km School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Road Project in the Greater Accra Region is 70% complete, according to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The project is being undertaken by Oswal Investment Limited, which is expected to be completed on December 2023.

In a post from the Ministry, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah recently inspected the project and expressed his satisfaction with the progress of work.

The construction of the School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Road Project is aimed at easing traffic congestion along the corridor, particularly during peak hours.

The project will also provide a smoother and safer road network for motorists and pedestrians alike.

The School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Road Project is part of the government's broader efforts to improve Ghana's road network and infrastructure.

It is expected to boost economic development in the area by facilitating the movement of goods and services.