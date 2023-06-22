Withdraw your Assin North candidate, beg NPP to free him and Ato Forson – Stephen Atubiga to NDC

Stephen Atubiga, a former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and founder of the National Liberation Congress (NLC) has called on the NDC to withdraw its candidate from the June 27 by-election in Assin North in exchange for the freedom of two party members facing criminal charges.

James Gyakye Quayson, the deposed MP for Assin North, has been charged with multiple offenses, including deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, perjury, and false declaration.

Also, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance and the current Minority Leader in Parliament is standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in a deal to purchase ambulances between 2014 and 2016.

In reaction to these cases, Mr Atubiga has called for a dialogue between the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, NPP is behind the charges against the two accused persons of the opposition party.

Mr. Atubiga's reference to the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election and the release of former NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo from police custody in 2019, following his arrest over alleged involvement in violence during the by-election.

Mr. Atubiga is urging the NDC to take a similar approach to secure the freedom of Mr Quayson and Dr. Ato Forson.

"The NDC must withdraw the Assin North candidate, dialogue with the NPP for Ato Forson and the candidate's freedom, as Ampofo did for his freedom with Ayawaso," Atubiga wrote in a Facebook post.