You don’t’ wage war against Credit Rating Agencies; what you do is criticise with facts – Prof. Gatsi

Economist and lecturer at the University of Cape Coast Business School, Prof. John Gatsi has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s outburst against Credit Rating Agencies.

The President while speaking at the 30th-anniversary celebration of the African Export-Import Bank in Accra, Akufo-Addo tagged rating agencies as 'reckless'.

He argued that Credit Rating Agencies worsened to the economic challenges the country faced recently.

“The AU champion for African financial institutions and leader of a country that recently had to deal with one of the most difficult periods in his post-independent history, difficulties that were exacerbated by the reckless behaviour of rating agencies that engaged in pro-cyclical downgrades that shut Ghana out of the capital market and turned a liquidity crisis into a solvency crisis,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Reacting to the President’s assessment of Credit Rating Agencies, Prof. John Gatsi has indicated that waging war against the agencies is not the way to go.

While admitting that the rating agencies can make mistakes, the Economist insists that instead of waging war, they must be criticised with facts and data.

“Credit rating agencies (CRAs) provide investment, capital allocation, and risk profiling guidance to lenders. Rating quality attracts lenders and poor ratings are avoided by lenders. You will need CRAs when you want to enter the international debt market. You don’t wage war against CRAs, what you do is to demonstrate an alternative rating from another rating agency.

“In the era of data, you use data to challenge data. You don’t use what you want to dwarf what is based on objective assessment of an economy. CRAs are not angels they can make mistakes and they can be criticized based on facts and not desire,” Prof. John Gatsi said in a post on his Facebook.