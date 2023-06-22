Charles Bissue surrenders after week of 'temple run' from Special Prosecutor

Charles Bissue[left] and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

Charles Cromwell Nanabayin Onuawonto Bissue, the former secretary of Ghana’s dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) has surrendered to the Office of the Special Prosecutor a week after evading arrest.

According to a statement from the OSP, Mr Bissue turned himself in on June 21 and was “immediately placed under arrest, interviewed and subsequently released on bail.”

The OSP had declared Mr Bissue wanted on June 13 on charges of “corruption and corruption-related offences regarding the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.”

However, Mr Bissue secured a court injunction preventing his arrest, prompting a weeklong standoff with the OSP.

In a statement, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said Mr Bissue arrived at the OSP headquarters at 11:45 GMT.

“He was immediately placed under arrest, interviewed and subsequently released on bail,” Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng said.