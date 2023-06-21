Assin North trial: You can be absent – Court permit James Gyakye Quayson

A High Court in Accra has granted permission for James Gyakye Quayson, the deposed Member of Parliament for Assin North, to be absent on the next adjourned date.

The perjury trial of the ex-MP is currently being conducted on a day-to-day basis leading up to the by-election in the constituency, scheduled for Tuesday, 27th June.

At the previous hearing, Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah stated that while the ousted MP has the right to contest the Assin North by-election, the state also has the right to hear cases.

He informed journalists after Tuesday's hearing that the state is not obstructing Mr. Quayson's election bid by insisting on the case being heard daily.

"It is not about him being disallowed from contesting the elections. He has the right to contest, and the state also has the right to hear cases pending in court," he said.

During Tuesday's hearing, Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for Mr. Quayson, described certain remarks made by Attorney General Godfred Dame in opposition to his client's request to freeze his ongoing criminal trial until after the by-election as insulting. The by-election is scheduled for June 27, 2023.

While arguing against the freezing of the case, Mr. Dame noted that the former MP's lawyers were introducing "extraneous" political matters, stating, "He is saying the accused is involved in a national assignment."

Mr. Dame questioned, "Who gave him a national assignment?" He further asserted, "It is a selfish quest to contest in this election knowing very well that there is a criminal case pending against him."

The AG added, "The Supreme Court has declared your election unconstitutional, and you know that he is facing a criminal prosecution and he could be convicted and jailed."

Mr. Dame proposed that "the case be heard on a day-to-day basis" in the interest of justice, a proposal to which the court agreed, scheduling the matter for June 20 to 23, 2023. Mr. Quayson's lawyers filed for a review of the decision.

During the hearing, Mr. Tsikata requested the court to adjourn the hearing to June 28, 2023. However, the Deputy Attorney General informed the court that the state had not been served with the court processes for the review and insisted that the matter be heard on a day-to-day basis.

Opposing Mr. Tuah's argument, Mr. Tsikata maintained that "there is actually proof of service on the docket." He explained that the matters addressed in the motion logically precede the continuation of the trial.

Mr. Tsikata referred to the "extraneous, prejudicial, unjustified, and insulting remarks" made by the Attorney General when seeking the application for a day-to-day hearing.

He pointed out that these remarks were made after the revelation that the accused person is a parliamentary candidate for an election scheduled on June 27.