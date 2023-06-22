"Akatsi is becoming a killing field" — Japhet condemns killing of motor rider

22.06.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede has condemned the murder of Mr. Zanu Mandela, a young entrepreneur who was shot and killed in Akatsi, describing it as cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.

In a statement, the Assemblymember hopeful called on the security agencies in the country to thoroughly expedite investigations into the dastardly act.

He also urged them to ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede also lamented the rampant killings that make human life "so cheap" in the heart of the municipality.

While commiserating with family, friends, and the entire Avenor land, as well as all those affected by the attacks, in a Facebook post, he appealed to the Nana Addo Danwua-led NPP government to support the investigation processes for the arrest of the assailants.

READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

JAPHET FESTUS GBEDE PENS...

The reported heinous news of the attack and killing of a respectful and hard-working young entrepreneur on Tuesday night is strongly and unequivocally condemned.

My heartfelt condolences go out to the deceased's family, friends, business associates, and customers.

Nothing could be more heartbreaking than someone dying while trying to make life better in a genuine way in Akatsi.

Although I believe that when youths of their product age are idle for an extended period of time, the devil finds in them actual tools to create workshops, I absolutely condemn the assassination of these innocent individuals who suffer at the hands of those who should know better.

By this statement, I am appealing to the appropriate security agencies in the municipality and the country at large to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of these wicked and abominable acts are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

It is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements within our society.

Akatsi is becoming a killing field where business owners and the citizenry are slaughtered like chickens, and it is my highest prayer that the government spare resources to bring his killers to book.

May his soul rest in peace.