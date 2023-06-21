ModernGhana logo
Speaker Bagbin pledges GH₵100k to league winners Medeama SC

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has pledged an amount of GH₵100,000 to the champions of the Ghana Premier League, Medeama Sporting Club (SC).

Medeama SC secured their historic first Ghana Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 victory over Tamale City at Akoon Park on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Throughout the league campaign, Medeama SC showcased exceptional performance, winning 18 games, drawing six, and suffering 10 defeats.

During a ceremony held in Accra on Wednesday, where the team and its management presented the trophy to Parliament, Mr. Bagbin made the generous pledge.

“So Medeama SC, I want to assure you that the house is with you and I will proceed to pledge which you can take up from me anytime an amount of GH₵100, 000 now to support you. This is the time to enjoy, refresh, motivate and incentivise yourself ahead for the task ahead, we are with you. Congratulations,” he stated.

The speaker emphasized that Parliament would provide unwavering support to ensure that Medeama SC triumphs in the African Cup on behalf of the nation.

“I want to on your behalf commit the house to go with them all the way to the continent to ensure that they win the African Cup for Ghana. This I will proceed to enforce to ensure that they get the necessary resources and motivation to surprise the continent by winning the cup,” he added.

