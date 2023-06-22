'You can’t hide with your heavy stench; rating agencies were right to downgrade your 'diabetic' economy’— Minority

ModernGhana logo
The Deputy Minority Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo has slammed President Akufo-Addo for describing the rating agencies as “reckless”.

Speaking at the 30th African Export-Import Bank meeting held in Accra, President Akufo-Addo described as reckless the consistent downgrades of Ghana’s economy by credit rating agencies.

“I can comfortably and convincingly say this as the AU champion for African financial institutions and leader of a country, which recently had to deal with one of the most difficult periods in his post-independence history, difficulties which were exacerbated by the reckless behavior of rating agencies that engaged in pro-cyclical downgrades shutting Ghana out of capital markets and turning it liquidity crisis into a solvency crisis,” the President stated.

In reaction, Isaac Adongo noted that the sudden disappearance of monies in Ghana’s foreign reserve resulted in a debt service obligation the Akufo-Addo-led administration was unable to pay.

According to the Deputy Ranking Member, the unfortunate incident compelled Ghana to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

“That they will no longer hide anything as their diabetic economy expose them to a heavy stench. You know when you are smelling you can’t hide it, their diabetic economy was now so smelling and has occupied every space so they have no way they can’t hide.

"In December 2022, as Ghana's foreign reserve disappeared and they were facing a three billion debt service obligation they didn’t have money to pay, they subjected our sovereign to humiliation when they posted a notice rather shamefully that Ghana was bankrupt, insolvent and have therefore suspended its debt service payment. Is that not what they said? So were the rating agencies wrong? What was the need for the remark?

He added that Ghana’s peculiar emergency situation was so unprecedented that it compelled the IMF to intervene to salvage the situation.

“So this is where we landed, they suspended debt payment because we were supposed to pay three billion debt on offshore debt obligation, they just didn’t have the money so “takashi” we can’t pay, Ghana’s peculiar emergency situation is so unprecedented that it compels the fund that is the IMF to handle her as a special patient seeking treatment. Government of Ghana was earlier called to restructure domestic bonds with dreaded haircuts before approaching the IMF,” Isaac Adongo stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
