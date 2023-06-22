U/E/R: 30 Youth trained on adolescence and reproductive sexual health and rights

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has organized a day’s trainer of trainers on adolescence and reproductive sexual health and rights for 30 youth, drawn across the Upper East Region.

The training aims at grooming the youth with the requisite skills on adolescence and reproductive sexual health and rights so that they can be wealthy ambassadors in their various communities who can identify other young people to the information or share knowledge on ADRSHR.

Upon the trainee's return, their activities on ARSHR will be monitored by the National Youth Authority District Officers and reported to the regional for onward transmission to Accra.

In an interview with our correspondent Emmanuel Akayeti in Bolgatanga, on the areas of their operations, the Regional Director of NYA Francis Taky Koranteng explained that issues of adolescence and reproductive sexual health and rights have been very crucial to the youth.

He stated that teenage pregnancies and dropout rates with their accompanying dire consequences are on the increase daily. The training, the Director added was to provide the young ones information on the need for abstinence and the practice of save sex at the same time, equipping them with skills and entertainment activities that will occupy their free time so that they will not be swayed into sexual activities and unplanned families.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA) Nelson Owusu-Ansah said the data in Ghana on teenage pregnancy is alarming. NYA’s responsibility is to see that the youth is always at the center of every activity. He indicated that Upper East is one of the beneficiary regions they are educating the young ones and building their capacity so that they can be wealthy ambassadors as they go to their various communities, homes, and schools environment.

The DCEO said, it was high time the young ones are made to talk to one another on issues of concern especially (ARSHR), rather than the older generation keep putting judgment on the young ones now and then, the problem will remain unsolved because the same thing has been done repeatedly over the year and it has never yielded any results.

He stated that the strategy has to change and focus on building the capacities of the young ones to educate themselves about issues bordering their well-being as future leaders of the nation. That he added will help their understanding of the critical issues and the consequences of some behaviors of theirs.