Popular motor rider at Akatsi shot dead by gunmen

Zanu Mandela, a popular motor rider in the Akatsi South Municipality has been shot dead by unknown gunmen near Holy Childhood Academy at Akatsi.

The deceased, a native of Akuave in Akatsi South, who also owned a mobile money shop called 'Nezu Yayra' was shot severally by the unknown assailants on Tuesday evening, June 20, at about 1900 hours while on his way home.

Eyewitnesses told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) minutes after the incident that the deceased was approaching his house when the gunmen emerged from their hideout, shot him on the spot, and bolted with his motorbike with registration number M-4-36-VR 23 and an undisclosed cash.

Neyram Satsi, also an eyewitness, told the GNA that the deceased, in his 30s, was returning from work when the suspected gunmen emerged from a nearby hideout, and shot him at a close range.

“This is one humble guy that we all love to engage his services always. We don not know what should have necessitated this bad act,” he told the GNA.

Police sources has since confirmed the incident to the GNA and opened investigations into the heinous crime.

The Police have recovered the body of deceased and deposited it at the St Paul's Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy.

Some residents within Akatsi South, the GNA observed, have been calling on the Akatsi South Municipal Security Council and the traditional authorities to bring the town to order, saying “criminal activities are becoming too rampant.”

He left behind a wife and two children.

GNA