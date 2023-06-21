Ato Forson Case: Judge rebukes 2nd accused person for disrespect

The judge presiding over the criminal case involving Minority Leader of Parliament Cassiel Ato Forson has rebuked the second accused person, Mr Richard Jakpa, who also serves as the CEO of Big Sea Trading LLC, for displaying disrespect towards the court during a hearing.

After the judge granted permission for Mr Jakpa to use the toilet within the courtroom, he expressed dissatisfaction with her initial hesitation to allow him that concession.

Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, a Court of Appeal judge sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, responded furiously, asserting that she was not obliged to permit the accused person to visit the toilet.

Considering Mr Jakpa's outburst to be contemptuous, the judge warned him against repeating such behavior.

"How dare you speak to the court like that?" she admonished Mr Jakpa, adding, "This must be the very last time you demonstrate disrespect towards the court."

She further emphasised, "Should you do so, I will fully exercise my powers."

Regarding the case itself, Dr Ato Forson commenced his defence with a witness who was subpoenaed—an officer from Stanbic Bank. The government of Ghana had approached the bank to issue letters of credit for the purchase of approximately 200 ambulances.

During the witness's testimony, he stated that he had worked on the letters of credit as required by the government for the ambulance purchase. However, he revealed that the deal between the government did not materialize. He mentioned that he did not possess a complete record of the events and would require a month to retrieve certain documents related to the deal, which had been archived.

However, Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, deeming the documents irrelevant, denied the request, citing that it would unduly prolong the trial.

