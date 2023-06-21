Koforidua murder: He killed girlfriend over aborted pregnancy – Prosecution

The prosecution in the Koforidua murder case at Trom Junction-5 has revealed in court that the accused person, 26-year-old Godwin Darko, allegedly killed his girlfriend, Felicia Abena Oparebea, 23, on Saturday, 17th June 2023, over an abortion carried out without his consent.

The accused person confronted the now-deceased girlfriend about why she terminated the pregnancy without his consent.

During the suspect's first appearance at Koforidua Magistrate Court "A" for committal processes on Tuesday, 20th June, the prosecution revealed the details. Sergeant George Defia, the prosecutor, stated that the suspect fatally stabbed the girl multiple times on the neck, resulting in her instant death in her room. After committing the crime, the suspect quietly left the house and confided in his mother, who happens to be a queen mother of Suhum Nifa Ankobea. She then accompanied her son to the police station to report himself.

The prosecutor requested that the court, presided over by Nana Ama Dabbah Fynn, remand the suspect to allow the police to conduct further investigations, including the search for the weapon used in the heinous crime.

The court adjourned the case until 4th July 2023. The suspect's mother, Nana Dede Klottey, who is also Suhum Nifa Ankobea Hemaa, stated that her son and the deceased girlfriend often had disagreements in their relationship, which she had tried to resolve.

However, she expressed deep sorrow that this deplorable incident occurred. She pleaded with the family of the deceased to agree to a meeting to prepare for the burial of their loved one while the criminal prosecution continues. The alleged murder occurred while a noisy naming ceremony took place.

