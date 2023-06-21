Yilo Krobo: Boti, Nkurakan residents attack police officers for apprehending 'wee' woman

A group of irate residents from Boti and Nkurakan in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region launched an attack on the police on Tuesday following the arrest of a woman allegedly involved in the sale of cannabis in large quantities.

The plainclothes police officers faced an impromptu assault by residents of Boti, where the suspect was captured, compelling them to discharge warning shots. One individual was hit by the bullet.

The furious residents of Boti, who were chasing the police officers in a taxi, summoned other locals along the Boti to Huhunya and Nkurakan road to establish a barricade, alleging that the police officers were armed robbers.

The youth of Nkurakan blocked the road near the Nkurakan Police station, set ablaze the taxi utilized by the police officers, and attempted to attack them but were rescued by the local police.

Reinforcements from the Eastern Regional Police headquarters arrived at the scene amidst the firing of warning shots. The windscreen of the police vehicle was shattered.

The standoff between the police and the irate youth endured for several hours before the tension eased.

The police promptly transported their besieged personnel to the Koforidua Divisional Headquarters.

Source: Classfmonline.com