ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Yilo Krobo: Boti, Nkurakan residents attack police officers for apprehending 'wee' woman

Crime & Punishment Yilo Krobo: Boti, Nkurakan residents attack police officers for apprehending 'wee' woman
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A group of irate residents from Boti and Nkurakan in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region launched an attack on the police on Tuesday following the arrest of a woman allegedly involved in the sale of cannabis in large quantities.

The plainclothes police officers faced an impromptu assault by residents of Boti, where the suspect was captured, compelling them to discharge warning shots. One individual was hit by the bullet.

The furious residents of Boti, who were chasing the police officers in a taxi, summoned other locals along the Boti to Huhunya and Nkurakan road to establish a barricade, alleging that the police officers were armed robbers.

The youth of Nkurakan blocked the road near the Nkurakan Police station, set ablaze the taxi utilized by the police officers, and attempted to attack them but were rescued by the local police.

Reinforcements from the Eastern Regional Police headquarters arrived at the scene amidst the firing of warning shots. The windscreen of the police vehicle was shattered.

The standoff between the police and the irate youth endured for several hours before the tension eased.

The police promptly transported their besieged personnel to the Koforidua Divisional Headquarters.

Source: Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Minority blasts Akufo-Addo over attack on rating agencies Minority blasts Akufo-Addo over attack on rating agencies

26 minutes ago

How dare you – Furious Judge blasts 2nd accused in Ato Forson case over disrespect “How dare you” – Furious Judge blasts 2nd accused in Ato Forson case over disres...

26 minutes ago

June 28 declared public holiday for Eid-ul-Adha celebration June 28 declared public holiday for Eid-ul-Adha celebration

58 minutes ago

AFP - BERTRAND GUAY Uproar as leaked documents reveal Madagascar's president is French

1 hour ago

Koforidua murder: He killed girlfriend over aborted pregnancy – Prosecution Koforidua murder: He killed girlfriend over aborted pregnancy – Prosecution

1 hour ago

NPP Primaries: Kwabena Agyapong files presidential nomination forms NPP Primaries: Kwabena Agyapong files presidential nomination forms

1 hour ago

Claims of govt failure are false narrative – Gideon Boako Claims of govt failure are ‘false narrative’ – Gideon Boako

1 hour ago

Six Western Togoland Secessionists face sentencing June 27 Six Western Togoland Secessionists face sentencing June 27

1 hour ago

Your vote is your power, don't sell it – Citizens Coalition tell Ghanaians Your vote is your power, don't sell it – Citizens Coalition tell Ghanaians

1 hour ago

Paperless port not Alans idea – Gideon Boako blasts 'liar' Ohene Ntow Paperless port not Alan’s idea – Gideon Boako blasts 'liar' Ohene Ntow

Latest: News
body-container-line