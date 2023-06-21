Your vote is your power, don't sell it – Citizens Coalition tell Ghanaians

Executive Secretary of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition and member of the Citizens' Coalition, Beauty Emefa Narteh, has urged Ghanaians not to sell their conscience to politicians in terms of vote buying as that situation has characterised many of the election processes in Ghana.

Ms Narteh was speaking on the sideline to Class 91.3 FM’s Volta Regional Correspondent, Kingsley Attitsogbui at the launch of the Volta Regional Chapter of the Citizens' Coalition on the theme: ‘Building a Culture of Accountability, Safeguarding Democracy and Promoting Inclusive Development’ in Ho, held on Tuesday, 20 June, 2023.

According to her, citizens should rather get involved in democratic processes to get the right things done.

“Your vote is your power, don't sell it. If somebody who wants your vote to become an MP is able to spend more than a million Ghana Cedis, just to come and get your vote, how is that person going to recoup that money. That is the question we should be asking ourselves.

“Why are they not using the money to benefit the entire community/ constituency but rather sharing it to you in pieces,” she quizzed.

Ms Narteh noted there are issues that must propel citizens to demand accountability and good governance from duty bearers for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Ahead of the upcoming by-election in the Assin-North Constituency and the 2024 general elections, she urged citizens to vote on development and not to be deceived by campaign promises.

She noted it is the aim of the Citizens' Coalition to champion these issues by pushing the political class to be able to bring change that help the citizens to experience good governance and change the national discourse.

She further noted issues of corruption, abuse of power, abuse of human rights and inequalities have taken center stage in our democratic dispensation and that should be reversed.

“No politician is a charity to be sharing money. I am not sure any politician is interested in throwing money. It is an investment they are making to secure your vote meaning once they come into office, they are going to pay that money,” she said.

The Citizens' Coalition according to her, will be launched among students to foster active citizenship, enhance governmental accountability and drive inclusive development.

It will also provide a platform for the students to actively engage in regional and national issues, empowering them to become catalysts for positive change.

Additionally, this engagement will help students develop a diverse skill set, including leadership, public speaking, team work, project management, advocacy and networking.

The forum was attended by Civil Society Groups, Anti-Corruption Campaigners, the Media, Disability Groups, Opinion leaders among others.

