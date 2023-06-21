Walewale: Man who tried shooting wife for delaying supper mistakenly shoots mother to death at Guabulga

A man from Guabulga in the Walewale district of the North East Region has allegedly shot his biological mother to death.

According to Citi News sources, the suspect returned home on the evening of Thursday, June 15, and asked his wife if dinner was ready.

He was not happy when his wife told him that he was preparing the meal.

Sources say the man, who was under the influence of alcohol, was told by his mother to be patient.

He rushed to his room, returned with a gun, and the mother, who was in the living room, tried to prevent him from shooting his wife.

Unfortunately, he shot his mother in the head and she died instantly.

Alarmed by what he had done, the man tried to escape but was apprehended by residents of the community.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, the Assemblyman for the area, Bugri Gabriel, said that although he was out of town, he rushed back and informed the police, who came to convey the body.

“I was called by community members that an incident had happened and I rushed back home and called the police, who came and picked up the body. The man at the time tried to run away but was apprehended by some community members. The police later came and picked him up. The following day, an autopsy was conducted, and the body was released for burial,” he narrated.

The man is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

—citinewsroom