Has Gyakye Quayson stolen your property? – Franklin Cudjoe to Attorney General over daily trial of case

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of IMANI Africa, has criticized the Attorney General's push for daily trial of deposed Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson for criminal charges.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 20, Mr Cudjoe questioned the Attorney General's motives, suggesting that Mr Quayson does not deserve such treatment.

He said: "Ah, has Gyakye Quayson stolen the Attorney General's property? The way the man mean Quayson paa if e no succeed jail am, e go turn eunuch. Herh!"

The High Court in Accra recently rejected an application filed by Mr Quayson's lawyer to postpone his trial until after the by-election scheduled for June 27.

The court ordered that the trial continue on a day-to-day basis starting June 20.

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame, objected to the application to postpone the trial, arguing that Gyakye Quayson's primary duty was to clear his name in the criminal charges brought against him.

He also noted that the Supreme Court had annulled Mr Quayson's election and that he risked being jailed if found guilty of the charges.

Mr Dame urged the court to expedite the trial in the interest of justice.

After listening to both sides, Justice Mary Maame Yanzuh ruled against postponing the trial.

She ordered that proceedings continue on June 20, 21, and 23, signaling her determination to ensure a speedy resolution of the case.

The decision to push for daily trial proceedings has been met with criticism from some quarters.

Mr Quayson is facing charges of deceit of public officer, forgery of passport, perjury, and false declaration of allegiance.

He has denied any wrongdoing.