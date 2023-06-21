ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Has Gyakye Quayson stolen your property? – Franklin Cudjoe to Attorney General over daily trial of case

Headlines Has Gyakye Quayson stolen your property? – Franklin Cudjoe to Attorney General over daily trial of case
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of IMANI Africa, has criticized the Attorney General's push for daily trial of deposed Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson for criminal charges.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 20, Mr Cudjoe questioned the Attorney General's motives, suggesting that Mr Quayson does not deserve such treatment.

He said: "Ah, has Gyakye Quayson stolen the Attorney General's property? The way the man mean Quayson paa if e no succeed jail am, e go turn eunuch. Herh!"

The High Court in Accra recently rejected an application filed by Mr Quayson's lawyer to postpone his trial until after the by-election scheduled for June 27.

The court ordered that the trial continue on a day-to-day basis starting June 20.

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame, objected to the application to postpone the trial, arguing that Gyakye Quayson's primary duty was to clear his name in the criminal charges brought against him.

He also noted that the Supreme Court had annulled Mr Quayson's election and that he risked being jailed if found guilty of the charges.

Mr Dame urged the court to expedite the trial in the interest of justice.

After listening to both sides, Justice Mary Maame Yanzuh ruled against postponing the trial.

She ordered that proceedings continue on June 20, 21, and 23, signaling her determination to ensure a speedy resolution of the case.

The decision to push for daily trial proceedings has been met with criticism from some quarters.

Mr Quayson is facing charges of deceit of public officer, forgery of passport, perjury, and false declaration of allegiance.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah Assin North by-election: NDCs strategy is to use lies to make NPP and gov’t look...

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Politicians have made our educational system horrible – Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

Has Gyakye Quayson stolen your property? – Franklin Cudjoe to Attorney General over daily trial of case Has Gyakye Quayson stolen your property? – Franklin Cudjoe to Attorney General o...

2 hours ago

God will not fail you – Jomoro MP encourages James Gyakye Quayson God will not fail you – Jomoro MP encourages James Gyakye Quayson

2 hours ago

Walewale: Man who tried shooting wife for delaying supper mistakenly shoots mother to death at Guabulga Walewale: Man who tried shooting wife for delaying supper mistakenly shoots moth...

2 hours ago

Ghana likely to go for IMF programme extension – Prof Godfred Bokpin Ghana likely to go for IMF programme extension – Prof Godfred Bokpin

2 hours ago

Ato Forson Trial: Government never accepted the offer letter from Stanbic Bank — witness Ato Forson Trial: Government never accepted the offer letter from Stanbic Bank —...

2 hours ago

Assin North: 'James Gyakye Quayson has the right to contest, the state also has the right to hear cases' – Deputy AG Assin North: 'James Gyakye Quayson has the right to contest, the state also has ...

2 hours ago

ER: Chaotic scene in Nkurakan as police officers rescued from angry mob E/R: Chaotic scene in Nkurakan as police officers rescued from angry mob

2 hours ago

CR: Prophet fined GH50,000, sheep and whiskey for impregnating married woman C/R: Prophet fined GH¢50,000, sheep and whiskey for impregnating married woman

Latest: News
body-container-line