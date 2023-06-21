UNHCR partners Ghana Refugee Board to commemorate 2023 World Refugee Day

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) marked World Refugee Day 2023 in Accra on Tuesday, June 20, in collaboration with the Ghana Refugee Board.

World Refugee Day is an international day organised annually on June 20 by the United Nations and commemorated all over the world to remind us all of the plight of refugees and the need to help find solutions for them.

It is designed to celebrate and honour refugees from around the world.

World Refugee Day 2023 is being celebrated on the theme ‘Hope Away From Home’ and focuses on solutions for refugees and the power of inclusion.

UNHCR’s flagship annual report, Global Trends in Forced Displacement 2022, found that by the end of 2022, the number of people displaced by war, persecution, violence, and human rights abuses stood at a record 108.4 million, up 19.1 million on a year earlier, which was the biggest ever increase.

The upward trajectory in global forced displacement showed no sign of slowing in 2023 as the eruption of conflict in Sudan triggered new outflows, pushing the global total to an estimated 110 million by May.

Speaking at the event to celebrate 2023 World Refugee Day with these figures in mind, UNHCR Representative in Ghana, Ms. Esther Kiragu bemoaned the fact that the rate of displacement is getting faster and bigger than the rate of finding solutions.

She indicated that behind these statistics are real people whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered and devastated by war and persecution causing untold anguish.

“As we commemorate this world refugee day, we celebrate their resilience given their determination to pick up the pieces against all odds and continue living. We must stand by them,” Ms. Esther Kiragu stressed.

UNHCR Representative, Ms. Esther Kiragu

While praising Ghana for setting the pace with its rich Pan-Africanist tradition of hosting refugees that allows space to participate in rebuilding their own lives, the UNHCR Representative also acknowledged that the country cannot do it alone.

She used the opportunity to call on development partners to come on board to support Ghana.

“Support is required for the host to enhance the absorption capacity and we use this occasion to call on development partners to prioritize, and advocate for the prioritization of refugee hosting Districts in both the Upper East and Upper West. This is very important in order to obviate friction over resources and to maintaining peaceful co-existence between the refugees and their host.

“With the theme of this year, "Hope away from Home"- nothing gives a refugee parent more morale to weather the storms of life than having their children enrolled in schools! It gives hope. Health is another area that needs support to ensure that they can exercise their right to health in general,” Ms. Esther Kiragu added.

She urged refugees in Ghana and in the world to have hope that achieving their dreams and aspirations is possible despite the situation they find themselves in.

In her concluding remarks, Ms. Esther Kiragu applauded the government of Ghana, the Ghana Refugee Board, the US, and Canada, as well as all partners and stakeholders who play a role to give hope to refugees.

Delivering a keynote address at the event, Board Chairman of the Ghana Refugee Board Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah assured that Ghana will continue to provide "hope away from home" for persons who flee from their home countries, seeking a place to live in safety and in dignity.

He said in fulfilling the country’s obligations as prescribed in the UN and Africa Union Refugee Conventions and in the true spirit of brotherliness and Pan-Africanism that Ghana is known for, the doors of the country are open to its brothers and sisters from across the border.

Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah

Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah further indicated that government through the Ghana Refugee Board, will continue to support UNHCR in the provision of assistance to refugees and asylum seekers.

“Refugees in Ghana will continue to be encouraged to be self-reliant and contribute towards national development.

“At this point let me reassure our refugee brothers and sisters that Ghana shall continue to guarantee that they live here in safety and in dignity. I will end by wishing us all a successful commemoration of World Refugee Day,” the board chairman of the Ghana Refugee Board said.

The ceremony to commemorate World Refugee Day 2023 was held at the Blue Oasis Refugee Community Center

The clarion call from all the speakers was for everyone to give refugees a chance to thrive in the places where they have found asylum.

Representatives from UNICEF, UNAIDS, IOM, the Canadian High Commission, Christian Council of Ghana joined UNHCR and the Ghana Refugee Board to celebrate the day with refugees in Ghana.