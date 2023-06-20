Some teachers who failed licensure exams cannot even write their names – Dennis Osei-Owusu

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Teaching Council, Dennis Osei-Owusu has raised concern about the poor performance of trained teachers in the recently written licensure exams.

Out of the 7,778 who sat for the exams, only 1,277 passed.

About 6,451 failed representing 85% failure, further raising doubt about the quality of teachers in public schools in the country.

Speaking to Citi News on Tuesday evening, Dennis Osei-Owusu revealed that what is damning is that some of the teachers who failed the exams cannot even spell their names.

He said the situation is so bad to the point that some teachers have sat for the exams as many as nine times and still cannot pass.

“This is a national security threat that we need to pay attention to it as a country. These teachers are teachers who have written exams some for the 9th time. The least is twice.

“This particular situation is urgent and we need to pay attention because we are talking about teachers who are coming to teach our future generation and so if a teacher cannot even write his or her own name then we have something at hand that we need to tackle,” Dennis Osei-Owusu said.

The licensure exam is organised for trained teachers from colleges of education and degree teachers from Universities.

It is to certify trained teachers before they are assigned to schools to teach.

Considering the alarming rate at which the teachers are failing the licensure exams, Dennis Osei-Owusu insists that the country will be doomed if nothing is done.

He has proposed that all stakeholders in the education sector come together to deliberate and come up with the best ideas to tackle the problem.