"Justice shall always defeat political shenanigans" — Ablakwa reacts to daily court trial of Gyakye Quayson

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed displeasure at the Attorney General’s insistence on having James Gyakye Quayson appear in court every day for his perjury and forgery case.

According to the MP, it is shocking that the Attorney General and the Judiciary insist that James Gyakye Quayson’s prosecution is most urgent, knowing well that he is contesting in an upcoming by-election.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he is optimistic that James Gyakye Quayson will win the by-election to become MP for Assin North.

“It’s extremely curious that the AG & the judiciary insist that his prosecution is most urgent so he must appear in court daily despite his parliamentary contest; meanwhile just as Kwame Nkrumah won the 1951 parliamentary election from prison, I am of the firm conviction that regardless of the diabolic legal impediments, the great people of Assin North will repeat history on June 27th,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

Lawyers for James Gyakye Quayson were in court on Tuesday but were unsuccessful in the attempt to change the orders of the court.

The lawyers are of the view that this arrangement will affect the campaigns of the accused who is the NDC’s parliamentary candidate in the Assin North By-election.

But when the matter was called, deputy attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah argued that the state has not had enough time to study the affidavit hence the hearing of the motion be moved to June 21.

The defense team led by Tsatsu Tsikata, however, opposed the request asking the court to hear the motion today before continuing any proceedings related to the substantive case.

The judge, however, stayed proceedings for Tuesday and adjourned the hearing of the motion to Wednesday after which a decision on the next adjourned date for the substantive matter will be given.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

