Man jailed for life over sexual assault on girlfriend

Man jailed for life over sexual assault on girlfriend
2 HOURS AGO

Eniola Ibrahim has been sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Rahmon Oshodi of Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Nigeria for raping his girlfriend, a Nigeria-based Punch Newspaper reports.

The offence contravened the provisions of section 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecution was able to demonstrate the application of force, intimidation, and threat when the defendant had sexual intercourse with the survivor, proving the necessary ingredients beyond doubt to establish the offence of rape.

Ibrahim, per the prosecution, hit his girlfriend on the face, making it swollen, and pinned her neck to his bed before raping her.

The survivor testified that the convict invited her to his house and raped her after pinning her neck to his bed on June 6, 2012, at his residence on Lateef Dosumu Street in Lagos, Nigeria.

The presiding judge, Justice Rahmon Oshsodi ordered that the convict’s name be registered as a sex offender on Lagos State Sexual Offenders register.

“In your case, I do consider the seriousness of the offence to justify a life sentence and that is the sentence I must, therefore, impose upon you.

“Accordingly, I sentence you, Mr Eniola Wasiu Ibrahim to life imprisonment,” portion of the judge’s pronouncement.

The sentence of life imprisonment sends a signal that it is unacceptable and our laws in Lagos State have zero tolerance for sexual crimes, the judge added.

