The 68-year-old Ghanaian pilgrim who died not part of us – Hajj Board

The Ghana Hajj Board has clarified that the reported death of Ghanaian citizen Zulfawu Isahaku during her pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia is not within their jurisdiction.

The board stated in a press release issued today that they learned about the incident through a section of the media, but the deceased is not a registered Ghanaian pilgrim for this year’s Hajj.

The circumstances surrounding Zulfawu Isahaku’s death remain unclear, but sources from 3news.com have attributed it to the hardship of her journey.

The 68-year-old woman is said to be from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. It has been revealed that she was on a visiting visa, which is not permitted by Saudi authorities for the purpose of pilgrimage. These individuals allegedly infiltrate the Ghanaian pilgrim camp every year to observe the Hajj at the expense of government-registered pilgrims.

The Ghana Hajj Board had previously issued a warning to potential pilgrims, cautioning them against attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia on such visas as it would result in arrest and handover to the authorities. In fact, over the weekend, three individuals who had attempted this were taken into custody. Zulfawu Isahaku had reportedly traveled to Mecca during the Umrah season with the intention of staying over to perform the Hajj with the official pilgrims.

Regrettably, she faced difficult circumstances during her stay, which led to a deterioration in her health and ultimately resulted in her demise. The Ghana Consulate has been informed of the situation, and steps are being taken to arrange for her burial.

The Ghana Hajj Board has refrained from issuing any further comments on the matter, emphasizing that it is the responsibility of the Ghana Embassy in Saudi Arabia. With this statement, the board aims to clarify its position and distance itself from the incident.

