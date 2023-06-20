ModernGhana logo
Businessman accused of multiple sales of land on GHS900,000 bail 

Crime & Punishment
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHS900,000.00 bail with two sureties to a businessman over an alleged multiple sales of land.

One of Benjamin Ransford Tetteh’s sureties should be justified at half of the amount of the bail sum.

He was ordered by the Court presided over by Mrs Naa Quarshie to report to the Police twice in a month until the final determination of the case.

Tettey, who is accused of selling the land to Mr Samuel Odametey Mensah, at 38,580 Euros and Joseph Okpoti Anang at GHS350,000.00, has denied the offence.

He will make his next appearance in Court on July 5, 2023.

Detective Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah told the Court that Mr Mensah, the first complainant is a teacher whilst Anang, the second complainant, an aluminium fabricator, all residents of Teshie in the Greater Accra Region.

He said Tetteh, the accused person is 61, a businessman and a resident of Teshie.

Detective Chief Inspector Anquandah said in November 2021, one Hanna Osabutey, 82, a neighbour, approached Tetteh on behalf of the first complainant in respect of a parcel of land behind his residence, being offered for sale.

After bargaining, a price of GHS350,000.00 was agreed upon of which a cash sum of 38,580 Euros was paid to the accused as part payment. After the said payment was made, the accused person ran away, the Court heard.

The prosecution said after several efforts were made to locate the accused person failed, the first complainant lost interest in the said land and demanded a refund of his money.

He said the accused person agreed and promised to refund the cash should he find a new buyer.

Detective Chief Inspector Anquandah said in December 2022, the second complainant also approached the accused person in respect of the same parcel of land at GHC600,000.00 of which an initial payment of GHS350,000.00 was made to the accused person yet upon receipt of the cash, he failed to refund the first complainant’s money.

He however went ahead to prevent the second complainant from developing the said parcel of land with reasons that he had not finished payment.

He said when a report was made to the Police, efforts made to reach or trace the accused person proved futile.

A warrant of arrest was obtained from the court and circulated which in effect led to the arrest of the accused person, Prosecution said.

He said the accused person admitted in his investigation cautioned-statement to having taken monies from both complainants in respect of the said parcel of land.

GNA

