[VIDEO]: Mother ‘cries’ for mercy after handing over her son to police for murdering girlfriend

Nana Dede Klortey, mother of a 26-year-old son who allegedly killed her girlfriend finds herself torn between love and justice as she pleads for mercy.

This was after she reported her 26-year-old son to the police for committing murder.

The alleged murder happened in Trom, a suburb of Koforidua in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region

Narrating the ordeal to the media, according to her, she advised her son not to run in order for peace to reign.

“When the incident happened, he called me on the phone and told me about it. I told him not to run but he should return home and wait for my return. I left Accra for Koforidua to meet my son. I told him not to run because I want peace. I won’t be happy if the same thing is done to my child,” she said.

Overwhelmed by the moral dilemma she faced, she made the difficult decision of contacting the authorities to pick up his son for justice.

The details surrounding the murder remain under investigation, but the mother revealed that they used to fight a lot.

She said, “They used to fight frequently and whenever you got involved, you became a third person. They used to do everything together with me. But for this incident to happen, only God knows the source of it.”

She further pleaded for mercy for his son and suggested that the law enforcement agency unite both families and perform the burial rites for the deceased.

“They should have mercy on us - it has already happened and nothing can be done about it. She is human. I cannot cover up my son for committing murder. That is why I gave him to the police. I also want authorities to unite the families so that we perform a funeral rite for Maabena,” she pleaded.

According to the co-tenants of the deceased young lady, the incident happened on Saturday, June 17, 2023, when the lady walked outside to meet the young guy, who then followed her inside the compound.

When she chose to quit their relationship, according to sources the suspect threatened to murder her which compelled her to move from Koforidua Betom to Trom Junction 5 approximately a year ago.

Watch video below:

Latest: News
