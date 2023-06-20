ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My next exposé about Ghana will be a foundation shaker – Anas hints

Headlines My next expos about Ghana will be a foundation shaker – Anas hints
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has hinted at a new explosive documentary about to hit Ghana.

The veteran journalist noted that it will shake the country's foundations ahead of the country’s 2024 general elections.

Anas, known for his mind-blowing documentaries has promised that this upcoming piece will be no different.

In an interview with DW Africa, Anas revealed that a lot of work is going into the latest investigative piece to ensure that all potential questions are answered before it is released.

“The work that I am doing now might be the last before we get into the elections. But already the signs are very clear and I can tell you that the foundation would be shaken once again.

“There are a couple of international ones that are about to be released. But this one talking to you as a Ghanaian, I mean the foundation of Ghana would be shaken,” Anas said in the interview.

Ghanaians have expressed their eagerness to see the awe-inspiring piece, and Anas has promised that it will be worth the wait.

He also revealed that there are a couple of international documentaries about to be released.

Anas' most recent documentary about Ghana was "Galamsey Economy," which allegedly revealed several corrupt practices in government which led to the dismissal of Mr. Charles Adu Boahen as the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia represents inclusion; he will serve Ghana with integrity —Dr. Tiah Mohammed Bawumia represents inclusion; he will serve Ghana with integrity —Dr. Tiah Moham...

2 hours ago

Justice shall always defeat political shenanigans — Ablakwa reacts to daily court trial of Gyakye Quayson "Justice shall always defeat political shenanigans" — Ablakwa reacts to daily co...

2 hours ago

Man jailed for life over sexual assault on girlfriend Man jailed for life over sexual assault on girlfriend

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo shouldve fired 'wicked' Bawumia over I have my own vision comment – Suhuyini Akufo-Addo should’ve fired 'wicked' Bawumia over ‘I have my own vision’ comment ...

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Mother cries for mercy after handing over her son to police for murderinggirlfriend [VIDEO]: Mother ‘cries’ for mercy after handing over her son to police for murde...

3 hours ago

My next expos about Ghana will be a foundation shaker – Anas hints My next exposé about Ghana will be a foundation shaker – Anas hints

3 hours ago

Deputy Finance Ministers support for Alan raises concern about Bawumias capacity to lead — Edem Agbana Deputy Finance Minister’s support for Alan raises concern about Bawumia’s capaci...

3 hours ago

EC can be sued by parliament for refusing recommendations —Prof. Alidu Seidu ‘EC can be sued by parliament for refusing recommendations’ — Prof. Alidu Seidu

3 hours ago

Stop blaming rating agencies and own up to your failures — Bernard Mornah tells Akufo-Addo ‘Stop blaming rating agencies and own up to your failures’ — Bernard Mornah tell...

3 hours ago

Some teachers who failed licensure exams cannot even write their names – Dennis Osei-Owusu Some teachers who failed licensure exams cannot even write their names – Dennis ...

Latest: News
body-container-line