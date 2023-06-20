My next exposé about Ghana will be a foundation shaker – Anas hints

Renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has hinted at a new explosive documentary about to hit Ghana.

The veteran journalist noted that it will shake the country's foundations ahead of the country’s 2024 general elections.

Anas, known for his mind-blowing documentaries has promised that this upcoming piece will be no different.

In an interview with DW Africa, Anas revealed that a lot of work is going into the latest investigative piece to ensure that all potential questions are answered before it is released.

“The work that I am doing now might be the last before we get into the elections. But already the signs are very clear and I can tell you that the foundation would be shaken once again.

“There are a couple of international ones that are about to be released. But this one talking to you as a Ghanaian, I mean the foundation of Ghana would be shaken,” Anas said in the interview.

Ghanaians have expressed their eagerness to see the awe-inspiring piece, and Anas has promised that it will be worth the wait.

He also revealed that there are a couple of international documentaries about to be released.

Anas' most recent documentary about Ghana was "Galamsey Economy," which allegedly revealed several corrupt practices in government which led to the dismissal of Mr. Charles Adu Boahen as the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.