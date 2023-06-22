Agona Nyakrom main bridge and roads needs urgent rehabilitation

Residents of Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region have expressed serious worry about the many uncompleted developmental projects that were begun and halted for years in the town.

According to them, the town has not been treated fairly by successive governments by way of getting their share of development projects.

They cited the new police station which has been completed for years but has not been commissioned for use for unknown reasons. The Police officers continue to operate from a very small and old building, making policing a difficult one for the officers.

They also mentioned the market and poor town roads among others.

The major concern of the inhabitants of Agona Nyakrom now is the collapsed bridge on the Akora River, preventing vehicular and human movements from the many adjoining farming towns through Agona Nyakrom to Swedru and Accra.

Work commenced on the bridge some seven months ago but stopped. Information gathered suggests that the highway authority is planning to have a steel bridge beside the collapsed one to assist the movement of people until the main one is done.

But, residents continue to make passionate appeal to the Assembly, their Member of Parliament, Cynthia Morrison, the Central Regional Minister, Highways and all relevant authorities to expedite action on the construction of the bridge and also attend to the many developmental challenges the town is confronted with.

The town does not have any functional market or a befitting hospital. The town roads have become an eyesore with many potholes.

Reports indicate that the lack of development in the town has affected the economic conditions of the people and needs immediate attention.

Agona Nyakrom is one of the major towns within the Agona West Municipal Assembly in the Central Region. It is a farming community and the Traditional Capital of Nyakrom Traditional area made up of about thirty towns, including Agona Swedru.

Unfortunately, despite the town's contribution to the Ghanaian economy through agriculture, human resources, and others, it hasn't seen much development.