ASA Savings and Loans plant trees at Methodist Technical Institute in Sunyani

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO

ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Friday, June 16, embarked on a tree-planting exercise at the Methodist Technical Institute at Baakoniaba in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

At the end of the exercise, the Savings and Loans company with the help of the Forestry Commission in the region and officials of the school succeeded in planting 250 trees.

Speaking on the tree planting exercise, the Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans in Sunyani, Mr. Isaac Agyapong disclosed that it is part of his outfit’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

He said planting trees is important to increase wildlife biodiversity, restore environment and reduce the greenhouse effect by removing carbon dioxide from the air and releasing oxygen

“The company used to do health screenings and borehole drilling but we are doing tree planting in addition to the other programs this year and subsequent ones purposely to improve their health and wellbeing. To also serve as shelter and food,” Mr. Isaac Agyapong said.

While disclosing that watering cans have been provided to the schools to water the seedlings, the ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager for Sunyani called on students to take good care of the planted trees.

Fencing has been done around the planted trees to also prevent animals from grazing.

Giving some remarks during the tree planting exercise at Methodist Technical Institute, Forestry Commission representative Mr. Daniel Amoaning Okai applauded ASA Savings and Loans for investing in tree planting.

He admonished students to at all times protect the tree, adding that when the last tree dies the last man also dies.

On his part, the Assistant Principal of Methodist Technical Institute, Mr. Abraham Okatakyie thanked ASA Savings and Loans for their good work and asked for more.

