20.06.2023 Social News

Collapsed building kills father and son at Wa West

Two people are reported to have died in Dolinguo, a farming community in the Sanuor Electoral Area, Wa West District, after a building in which they were sleeping collapsed on them.

The victims, Suon-Yir Mader, in his early 60s, and his son, Suon-Yir Kwabena, also in his mid-30s, had since been buried while an eight-year-old primary three pupil who sustained injuries in the incident was currently battling for his life at the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.

Mr Robert Niitey Yobier, the Assembly Member of the area, who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, said the incident occurred on Saturday night, between the hours of 2300 hours and midnight.

“The father went for a funeral at Sanuori and returned that night and his son also returned from down south that night. They exchanged pleasantries and the father asked for a mat to lie on in the room, so the son also lay by him and the small boy joined.

“The building had a deep crack, it is one of these buildings that they deck with wood and mud, so deep in the night, part of the wall collapsed on them and smashed the heads and chests of the father and son and wounded the small boy.

A girl who was there shouted for help because everyone was at the funeral ground”, the Assembly Member explained.

He said he had informed the Wa West District Chief Executive (DCE), Madam Vida Diorotey about the incident and to see how the assembly could support the family saying, “The family is devastated by the tragic incident.”

GNA

