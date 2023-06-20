Economic challenges: Ghana’s recovery is going to be slow, very painful – Prof. Bokpin

Prof. Godfred Bokpin

A Professor at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Godfred Bokpin has urged the citizenry not to be overly optimistic about the recovery of the country’s economy just because there is a support programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the economist, Ghana’s recovery from the challenges is not only going to be slow but will also be very painful.

“If you look at the way the programme has been structured, Ghana actually started implementing some of the projects in the programme, our prior actions, even before the board approval. So if you see utility adjustments, they are prior actions we had to follow before the board approval but I think broadly we seem to be overly optimistic, I think from the Finance Ministers’ perspective.

“I think we need to be cautious because the recovery is going to be slow, it is going to be painful, you need to look at this within context also,” Prof. Godfred Bokpin said in an interview with TV3.

The UGBS Professor continued, “I think if you look at Ghana’s inflation probably it is one of the highest in Africa, food inflation and the rest of them, and typically if that is coming down we say it is good news but it is still very high.

“If you are celebrating inflation at 42.2 percent, by world average it is still very especially if you look at food inflation.”

Over the past weekend, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that the deal with the IMF is not an end to the country’s economic challenges.

He, however, stressed that it has significantly paved the way for the needed reforms to take place.