Rev Dr Timothy Tarinya inducted Upper East Regional Superintendent Region B of Assemblies of God

The Head Pastor of the Holy Ghost Revival Centre, Assemblies of God at Basyonde in the Upper East Region Rev. Dr. Timothy Tarinya, has been inducted into office as the new Regional Superintendent for Assemblies of God, Upper East Region B.

The induction ceremony took place at the Holy Ghost Revival Centre at Basyonde in the Tempane district on Saturday, June 17th, 2023.

Speaking at the event, General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Wengam, urged the church to incorporate professionalism in all their activities.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev Dr Stephen Y. Wengam, in his sermon, urged Rev. Dr.Timothy Musah Tarinya to be firm but caring in the discharge of his duties.

He said leaders must unite with the people and shouldn't be talking ill about others.

Rev. Dr Stephen Y. Wengam in his address called the regional superintendent to undertake several programmes to ensure that ministers within his jurisdiction could carry out their mandate.

He urged the Rev Dr Timothy Tarinya to give proper attention to the Assemblies of God Church's transformational agenda - Reach, Rebuild, Reform, Restore, Reposition and Rebrand.

Rev. Dr Timothy Tarinya promised to work in harmony with the General Superintendent and the six candidates of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

He encouraged churches in his jurisdiction to work tirelessly to ensure that every local church opens another within a stipulated time given.

Rev Dr Timothy Tarinya urged pastors to make it a serious initiative in their local churches.

To grace the occasion were the representative of the Zugraana of Kusaug traditional area, Pusiga Naba Tambiibeluk-ku Nkwe Ibrahim Aguuri II, rep of Upper East regional minister, the Member of Parliament for Tempane, Hon Lydia AKanvariba Adakudugu, pastors from Burkina Faso and Togo and amongst others.