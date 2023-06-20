Assemblyman for Canteen is development oriented and inspirational young leader, he's a role model to us - President of Great Survivors

20.06.2023 LISTEN

A popular youth group based in Canteen "The Great Survivors" has described the Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area, hon. Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham as a man of development and a motivational leader of all times to young people in the area and beyond, a reason the group has chosen him as their role model.

In a speech delivered by the president of the group during their inaugural ceremony, he indicated that members of 'the Great Survivors ' have followed the exploits of the honorable man for quite some time now, even before he became an Assemblyman and can attest to his humble nature and the many God-given credentials he wields, which are worthy of emulation by the youth group.

He said the main aim of the group formed by well-known and active youth of Canteen under the management of the honorable Assemblyman for the area, Ananpansah Abraham was to promote education and healthy living among young people, exploitation and nurturing of young talents, promote and preserve our rich cultural heritage, support the course of community development inter alia.

"We've identified that our leader, the honorable Assemblyman has a greater interest in youth development programs and entertainment, a reason we have always joined with him to organize friendly football matches, cleanup exercises, inter-tribal games among others," he stated.

According to him, the ultimate goal of the group is to bring together the various youth groups as well as tribal groups to ensure peaceful coexistence among the people of Canteen and beyond.

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, who graced the occasion as a special guest of honor, thanked the youth for the support and continuous confidence reposed in him.

He said the future of our communities belongs to the youth and there was that 'fierce urgency of now' for the youth to rise up in their exuberant numbers to actively contribute their quota to the development of modern societies.

The young Assemblyman used the opportunity to recount the many success stories his administration chalked over the last three years, ranging from the many borehole projects, educational support packages, health projects and interventions, support packages and interventions in the areas of agriculture, sports and youth development, women empowerment, talent promotion among others.

The young ambitious leader prayed for the continuous support of the youth and community, adding that, the time to consolidate the gains made is now than ever before.

According to him, Canteen shall continue to see visions and progress under his leadership as Assemblyman and he will continue to set the pace as a shining example for other communities to follow.

He pledged a token donation of Ghc200.00 to support the launch of the youth group aside the previous sponsorship packages he had always given to the group.