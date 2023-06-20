Police Inspector pleads not guilty in alleged girlfriend murder case

Ahmed Twumasi, the police inspector accused of murdering his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah, has entered a plea of not guilty during the committal proceedings.

The state attorney read out the brief facts of the case in court, to which Twumasi responded with his plea of not guilty to the charge of murder.

While Twumasi refused to answer any other questions without his lawyer present, he stated that he would call witnesses as needed.

The state attorney presented evidence, including the service pistol allegedly used in the crime and CCTV footage capturing the scene, as part of the committal process, outlining Twumasi’s alleged involvement in the crime.

Bruce Dapaah, the father of the deceased, reiterated the family’s demand for justice to be served in the matter.

There was heightened security at the court to prevent any assault on the suspect as family members of the deceased yet again made an attempt to physically attack the suspect.

Family members and friends who became furious about the pronouncement of the suspect caused chaos causing police to call for reinforcement.

Some of the angry family members of the deceased pelted stones at the police vehicle after they whisked the suspect from the court.

The suspect has been committed by the Asokore Mampong district court to stand trial at the high court starting 13th July 2023 at 10 am.

The high court will from the 13th of July take full charge of the trial.

26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maa Adwoa was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi on 20th April, 2023 at Adum, a few meters away from her house.

The suspect was arrested and subsequently remanded into prison custody. He is still on remand pending trial.

-Citi Newsroom