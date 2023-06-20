ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana needs a leader that can take difficult decisions; I've done it in Kufuor's era – Konadu Apraku

Headlines Ghana needs a leader that can take difficult decisions; I've done it in Kufuor's era – Konadu Apraku
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, a flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Party delegates to give him the chance to lead the Party into the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the country was at a crossroads and required a leader that could take difficult decisions with his choices reflecting hopes, not fears.

Dr Apraku said he was that “rescuer” the country needed to get out of its current economic conundrum and achieve prosperity.

“I have done it in President Kufuor's era and am ready to transform this country with a clear sense of direction and a shared vision of the future,” the Economist said.

620202314151-osjvn0y442-npp-apraku

Dr Apraku said this when he filed his nomination form on Monday, at the Party's headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra, to contest the presidential primary come November 4, 2023.

Dr Apraku, earlier after visiting the Party's headquarters on Monday, June 19, 2023, to submit his forms was instructed to complete his documents and re-submit same to the elections committee of the Party.

Accompanied by members of his campaign team, he successfully filed his nomination forms by close of the day.

Dr Apraku said, “the grassroots man, diplomat and practical economist is here to deliver the Real Positive Change that will 'heal' the economy and make the people prosperous.”

The NPP has slated August 26 for its Super Delegates Congress as well as November 4, for the National Congress to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Collaborate to deal with security threats in West Africa – ECOWAS to leaders Collaborate to deal with security threats in West Africa – ECOWAS to leaders

2 hours ago

Reckless behaviour of rating agencies worsened Ghanas economic woes – Akufo-Addo jabs Reckless behaviour of rating agencies worsened Ghana’s economic woes – Akufo-Add...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: They know I will beat Mahama in the north – Bawumia Election 2024: They know I will beat Mahama in the north – Bawumia

2 hours ago

I'm not seeking sympathy or validation – Yvonne Nelson ‘I'm not seeking sympathy or validation’ – Yvonne Nelson

2 hours ago

AR: Krobea Asante Institute teachers demand compensation for vandalised vehicles A/R: Krobea Asante Institute teachers demand compensation for vandalised vehicle...

2 hours ago

It was only Majid Michel who supported me during ban – Yvonne Nelson It was only Majid Michel who supported me during ban – Yvonne Nelson

2 hours ago

Woman grabbed for burning daughter over GHS5 meant for Akpeteshie and cigarettes Woman grabbed for burning daughter over GHS5 meant for Akpeteshie and cigarettes

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo jets to Spain, France and UK Akufo-Addo jets to Spain, France and UK

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: James Gyakye Quayson runs to Tsatsu Tsikata to help fight daily trial Assin North by-election: James Gyakye Quayson runs to Tsatsu Tsikata to help fig...

2 hours ago

NPP influencing court to do injustice to Gyakye Quayson, but his lovers will campaigning in his absence – NDC NPP influencing court to do injustice to Gyakye Quayson, but his lovers will cam...

Latest: News
body-container-line