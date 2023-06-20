ModernGhana logo
20.06.2023 Crime & Punishment

Police grab football coach for attacking referee in Tamale

Police grab football coach for attacking referee in Tamale
20.06.2023

Police have arrested suspect Napari Suheru, a football coach, for attacking a referee during a Division 1B football match on a pitch near the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on 17th June 2023.

The injured referee was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance following the attack.

The suspect who is currently in police custody will be put before the court to face justice.

Meanwhile, as the Police investigation into the attack continues, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has engaged the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku Mante and the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi on the matter and urged them to notify the Police ahead of all football matches in the lower leagues as is being done for the premier league in order for the police to put in place adequate measures that will ensure security, law and order during these matches.

Source: Classfmonline.com

