Two UniMAC-GIJ graduates champion "Create Your Own Job" movement, launches consulting agency

Two recent graduates from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) branch of the University of Media Arts and Communications, (UniMAC), Mensah Maxwell and Oware Iddrissu, are challenging the status quo.

The duo have founded Maxsector Consulting Agency, a manifold consultancy firm, and are now leading the "Operation Create Your Own Job" campaign.

Maxwell and Iddrisu, who graduated in 2023, teamed up with a group of like-minded individuals to establish the agency.

Their mission is to motivate their fellow graduates who are waiting for government-sponsored jobs to take the initiatives to create their own jobs.

Mensah Maxwell, the lead consultant, told ModernGhana News that the idea was born out of their desire to make a difference.

"Everyone has the right to make an impact. In order to change the 'status quo' of job-seeking, my team and I set up a consulting firm right after our graduation this year," he said.

Maxwell believes that the mindset of seeking a reputable job right after college can be changed.

"The question is, can I do something after school and is it possible to make it? We believe in 'Yes'. Setting your mind to achieve a goal is possible but to those only who are determined to make an impact," he posited.

Maxwell emphasized the potential benefits of graduates creating their own jobs, saying, "At least if a few can graduate from school with their long-term business, it will help the country and reduce the government's workload."

In light of their achievements, Maxwell and Iddrisu urge the government and other stakeholders to offer support to young entrepreneurs who are striving to make positive changes in the country.

Their innovative approach and determination, they say, is to make an impact and prove that the youth can indeed create their own opportunities and contribute to Ghana's economic development.

Maxsector Consulting Agency offers a wide array of services, including general business consultancy, research and insights, publications, and event and training hosting.